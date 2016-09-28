Introducing, Gluten Free ME

Chloe is a senior at University of Maine Orono studying Mass Communication and Political Science. In addition to writing for BDN, she is the Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus UMaine and Contributing Editor for Odyssey UMaine. She has known about her Celiac Disease for a little over a year and has been eating gluten free as well as sometimes dairy-free. She is from Chebeague Island, Maine, where she grew up, but has also lived in Cleveland, Ohio, and Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria in addition to Orono.

Recommend this article